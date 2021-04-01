Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Antioch 36, Grayslake North 18
Barrington 35, Conant 13
Bartlett 40, Elgin 22
Charleston 56, St. Joseph-Ogden 14
Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) def. Juarez, forfeit
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 22, Steinmetz 14
Chicago King 38, Fenger 0
Coal City 34, Lisle 6
Corliss 52, Bowen 0
Crystal Lake Central 14, Prairie Ridge 13
Decatur St. Teresa 41, Tuscola 10
Downers South 28, Addison Trail 14
Dyett 66, Gage Park 0
Foreman 22, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 8
Fulton 49, Riverdale 6
Grant 34, Lakes Community 14
Gurnee Warren 55, Waukegan 0
Hampshire 34, Burlington Central 6
Herscher 34, Streator 7
Highland Park 47, Niles North 19
Homewood-Flossmoor 23, Sandburg 7
Hyde Park 12, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 6
Joliet Catholic 21, St. Ignatius 7
Lake Zurich 23, Mundelein 0
Loyola 28, Brother Rice 7
Lyons 38, Leyden 0
Maine West 37, Maine East 12
Marengo 41, Harvard 13
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 27, DePaul College Prep 20
McHenry 53, Huntley 8
Montini 7, Niles Notre Dame 0
Nazareth 45, De La Salle 0
Oak Lawn Richards 42, Oak Lawn Community 0
Orion 13, Monmouth-Roseville 8
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 36, Gilman Iroquois West 7
Peotone 28, Manteno 0
Reavis 17, Thornton Fractional South 14
Richmond-Burton 29, Woodstock 7
River Ridge 42, Kirkland Hiawatha 8
Robinson 47, Lawrenceville 14
Rockford East 32, Rockford Guilford 0
Shepard 31, Blue Island Eisenhower 13
South Elgin 31, Glenbard South 20
Stark County 22, Mid-County Coop 14
Stevenson 34, Zion Benton 6
Taft 41, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 12
Wauconda 40, North Chicago 6
Willowbrook 42, Hinsdale South 7
Wilmington 26, Reed-Custer 21
Woodstock North 30, Johnsburg 16
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/