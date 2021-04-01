Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Antioch 36, Grayslake North 18

Barrington 35, Conant 13

Bartlett 40, Elgin 22

Charleston 56, St. Joseph-Ogden 14

Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) def. Juarez, forfeit

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 22, Steinmetz 14

Chicago King 38, Fenger 0

Coal City 34, Lisle 6

Corliss 52, Bowen 0

Crystal Lake Central 14, Prairie Ridge 13

Decatur St. Teresa 41, Tuscola 10

Downers South 28, Addison Trail 14

Dyett 66, Gage Park 0

Foreman 22, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 8

Fulton 49, Riverdale 6

Grant 34, Lakes Community 14

Gurnee Warren 55, Waukegan 0

Hampshire 34, Burlington Central 6

Herscher 34, Streator 7

Highland Park 47, Niles North 19

Homewood-Flossmoor 23, Sandburg 7

Hyde Park 12, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 6

Joliet Catholic 21, St. Ignatius 7

Lake Zurich 23, Mundelein 0

Loyola 28, Brother Rice 7

Lyons 38, Leyden 0

Maine West 37, Maine East 12

Marengo 41, Harvard 13

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 27, DePaul College Prep 20

McHenry 53, Huntley 8

Montini 7, Niles Notre Dame 0

Nazareth 41, De La Salle 0

Oak Lawn Richards 42, Oak Lawn Community 0

Orion 13, Monmouth-Roseville 8

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 36, Gilman Iroquois West 7

Peotone 28, Manteno 0

Reavis 17, Thornton Fractional South 14

Richmond-Burton 29, Woodstock 7

River Ridge 42, Kirkland Hiawatha 8

Robinson 47, Lawrenceville 14

Rockford East 32, Rockford Guilford 0

Shepard 31, Blue Island Eisenhower 13

South Elgin 31, Glenbard South 20

Stark County 22, Mid-County Coop 14

Stevenson 34, Zion Benton 6

Taft 41, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 12

Willowbrook 42, Hinsdale South 7

Wilmington 26, Reed-Custer 21

Woodstock North 30, Johnsburg 16

