Rio Open tennis tournament canceled due to COVID-19 spike

Sports
Associated Press18

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — This year’s Rio Open tennis tournament was canceled on Thursday because of the spike in COVID-19 cases in Brazil, organizers said.

The ATP tournament had already been postponed from its original February dates, and organizers said the continued uncertainty around the pandemic meant it would not be rescheduled.

“We fought until the end to be able to play in 2021, but unfortunately it is not possible,” said tournament director Luiz Carvalho.

The coronavirus has killed more than 320,000 people in the South American nation, with March its deadliest month since the pandemic began.

Organizers said next year’s tournament would be played in February. The 2020 Rio Open champion was Chile’s Cristian Garin.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Oklahoma St star freshman Cade Cunningham to enter NBA draft

Associated Press

Masters ’21: The 85th Masters Tournament at a glance

Associated Press

Quick flurry: Cabrera 1st HR of MLB season in snowy Detroit

Associated Press