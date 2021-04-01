Newark Police Chief Honored

Wednesday evening community members and law enforcement gathered on the streets of Newark to honor their Chief of Police.

The body of Chief Steven Baum was escorted from Licking Memorial Hospital Wednesday evening by Newark Police, Fire and several local law enforcement agencies to the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home.

The Newark Police said they couldn’t thank the community enough for their show of love and support as hundreds gathered on the streets to honor Chief Baum.

Baum passed away Tuesday evening after suffering a medical emergency at his home. He has led the Newark Police since July of 2020. He also served as a detective, sergeant and captain.

Updates on funeral arrangements will be released once they’re finalized.