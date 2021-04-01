Charges filed in Hit and Run accident in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON, Ohio–Authorities announced on Thursday that charges have been filed in connection with a hit and run accident in Coshocton County.

Coshocton County Sheriff James Crawford said that 39-year-old Jerome L. Starner of Coshocton and 45-year-old Melannis L. Stevens of Newcomerstown were formally charged with one count each of Tampering With Evidence, a Felony of the 3rd degree.

These charges stem from an accident that occurred on Saturday, March 27, on State Route 751 that seriously injured two people who were riding on a motorcycle.

This accident remains under investigation. No other information will be released at this time.