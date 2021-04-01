Updated on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT:

TODAY: Few Snow Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Colder. High 36°

TONIGHT: Stray Early Snow Shower. Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Cold. Low 22°

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Not as Cold. High 46°

DISCUSSION:

Well the calendar may say April 1st, but it will feel more like January 1st across SE Ohio. Temperatures will top off in the mid 30s today, along with breezy conditions, it will feel more like the low to mid 20s at times with the Wind Chill factored in. A few snow showers will be possible, with little if any accumulation expected. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise today.

We will see a stray snow shower chance this evening, with otherwise cloudy skies. Skies will begin to clear after midnight, along with lows dropping into the lower 20s across the region. Breezy conditions will begin to subside after midnight as well.

We will see more sun and warmth as we head into the day on Friday, as highs climb back into the mid 40s. The holiday weekend will see even more warmth; as highs climb into the mid 50s on Saturday and they will top off in the mid 60s on Easter.

As we head into the first full week of April, temperatures will warm back into the lower 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Shower and storm chances will return as well, with scattered chances of rain on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com