West Muskingum hosts first track meet since 2007

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s been a long time since runners stepped onto the track at West Muskingum high school for an official meet— fourteen years, to be exact. The track and facilities having fallen on hard times, the school ceased hosting home meets after the 2007 track season.

Thanks to the ‘Light the Hill’ committee, and the West Muskingum community as a whole, the school district was able to revamp their football and track facilities to a level matching those at the top of the league.

Tuesday night, after 14 years, the Tornadoes track team stepped onto the track for a home meet, hosting Tri-Valley and Zanesville.