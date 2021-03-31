West Muskingum hosts first track meet since 2007

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s been a long time since runners stepped onto the track at West Muskingum high school for an official meet fourteen years, to be exact. The track and facilities having fallen on hard times, the school ceased hosting home meets after the 2007 track season.

Thanks to the ‘Light the Hill’ committee, and the West Muskingum community as a whole, the school district was able to revamp their football and track facilities to a level matching those at the top of the league.

Tuesday night, after 14 years, the Tornadoes track team stepped onto the track for a home meet, hosting Tri-Valley and Zanesville.

Chase Fisher is a sports reporter and anchor for WHIZ News. Born and raised in Zanesville, he graduated from Maysville High School in 2010 before attending Kent State University and majoring in journalism. Before joining WHIZ in a behind-the-scenes role in 2018, Chase spent the previous four years touring the United States as a drummer in the band Everyone Leaves, as well as performing across the midwest as a professional wrestler. Feel free to reach out to Chase with statistics, story ideas and/or feedback by emailing cfisher@whizmediagroup.com, or on Twitter @realchasefisher.

