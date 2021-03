Newark Mayor jeff Hall announced that Chief of Police Steven Baum died Tuesday evening.

Baum suffered a medical emergency at home and was transported to Licking Memorial Hospital where he died. Chief Baum served as a member of the Newark Police Department from 1993 to 2016.

He became a detective in 1999, then promoted to Sergeant in 2004, then Captain in 2010. He was sworn in a Chief in July of 2020.

Mayor Hall will provide further information Wednesday afternoon.