Looie Lookout: Police seek to recover minor league mascot

Sports
Associated Press27

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police are asking “Where’s Looie?” after a minor league baseball team in Tennessee reported its team mascot was stolen from its ballpark.

The Chattanooga Lookouts told authorities that the costume of its mascot Looie was stolen from an office at AT&T Field on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from Chattanooga police. The Lookouts said hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise and equipment were also stolen.”

Looie’s head looks like a big red baseball cap, with a black brim for a nose. Police are asking the public for any tips on the costume’s whereabouts, saying callers can remain anonymous. Anyone with tips can call (423) 698-2525.

The Lookouts kick off their season at home on May 4.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Ball in their court: Justices take on NCAA restrictions

Associated Press

AC Milan signs multi-year partnership deal with BMW

Associated Press

Looie Lookout: Police seek to recover minor league mascot

Associated Press