Georgia-Louisville schedule football games in 2026-27

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia bulked up its non-conference football schedule even more, announcing a home-and-home series with Louisville of the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2026-27.

The schools announced jointly Wednesday that the Bulldogs will visit Louisville on Sept 19, 2026, while the Cardinals will be in Athens on Sept. 18, 2027.

Georgia and Louisville have met only once previously: the 2014 Belk Bowl in Charlotte, which resulted in a 37-14 victory for the Bulldogs.

Georgia is now set to meet at least two — and often three — Power Five non-conference opponents every season through 2033, including its annual game against state rival Georgia Tech of the ACC.

The Bulldogs previously announced future games against Clemson, Oregon, Texas, UCLA, Florida State, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

This season, in addition to a return to the eight-game Southeastern Conference schedule, Georgia will open against Clemson in a neutral-site contest at Charlotte and close the regular season in Atlanta against Georgia Tech.

Louisville is set to open the 2021 season in Atlanta, taking on Ole Miss in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

