Frazeysburg Man Dies in Double Fatal Accident

The Highway Patrol says two people were killed in a head-on crash on State Route 16 in Licking County.
It happened just southwest of Granville just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The patrol says 85-year-old Jack Freeman of Frazeysburg was driving west on State Route 16, went left of center and hit a car head-on driven by 44-year-old Amy Rambo of Pataskala.
Both drivers died. State Route 16 was closed for two hours while the scene was cleared.
The accident remains under investigation.
