Frazeysburg Man Dies in Double Fatal Accident

The Highway Patrol says two people were killed in a head-on crash on State Route 16 in Licking County.

It happened just southwest of Granville just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The patrol says 85-year-old Jack Freeman of Frazeysburg was driving west on State Route 16, went left of center and hit a car head-on driven by 44-year-old Amy Rambo of Pataskala.

Both drivers died. State Route 16 was closed for two hours while the scene was cleared.

The accident remains under investigation.