Frazeysburg Man Dies in Double Fatal Accident

Local News Stories
George Hiotis2265

The Highway Patrol says two people were killed in a head-on crash on State Route 16 in Licking County. 

It happened just southwest of Granville just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

The patrol says 85-year-old Jack Freeman of Frazeysburg was driving west on State Route 16, went left of center and hit a car head-on driven by 44-year-old Amy Rambo of Pataskala. 

Both drivers died.  State Route 16 was closed for two hours while the scene was cleared. 

The accident remains under investigation.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
George Hiotis
George Hiotis

Related Posts

Newark Police Chief Dies after Medical Emergency

George Hiotis

West Muskingum hosts first track meet since 2007

Chase Fisher

Richvale Road closure

Carolyn Fleegle