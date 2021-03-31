Cyber Security Issue at Zane State College

Zane State College on Wednesday is dealing with a cyber security issue. The College issued the following statement on the matter:

“ZSC is currently experiencing technical difficulties that is causing temporary disruptions to certain computer systems. Upon discovery, we immediately responded to secure our systems and commence an investigation into the nature and scope of the potential incident. We have been working diligently with third-party cybersecurity specialists to assist our internal team to investigate the source of this disruption, confirm the impact on our systems, and to restore full functionality to our systems as soon as possible. We have substantial resources dedicated to this process and our investigation into the event is ongoing. We treat our responsibility to safeguard students, faculty, and staff information and data as an utmost priority.”