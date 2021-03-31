Cops: Man who spurred deadly chase was wanted on warrants

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A driver who led police on a high-speed chase before he crashed into another vehicle, killing himself and the other driver, was wanted for felonious assault and child abuse/endangering charges, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 40 and state Route 202 in Bethel Township, when Jalen Alexander, 19, of Troy, went through a red light, authorities said. He then crashed into a vehicle driven by Chelsey Vollmer, 32, of Dayton.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Vollmer’s infant daughter and Tashaya Tipton, 19, of Troy, a passenger in Alexander’s vehicle, were seriously injured and remain hospitalized, though both are expected to recover.

The chase began when Troy police tried to stop Alexander’s vehicle, but he instead drove off at a high rate of speed, authorities said. The crash occurred a short time later.

The impact caused Alexander’s vehicle to veer off the left side of the road and strike a utility pole before coming to rest off the road.