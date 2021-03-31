Cavaliers take on the 76ers on 3-game slide

Philadelphia 76ers (32-15, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (17-30, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland aims to stop its three-game slide when the Cavaliers take on Philadelphia.

The Cavaliers are 13-12 against conference opponents. Cleveland leads the Eastern Conference averaging 53.1 points in the paint. Collin Sexton leads the Cavaliers scoring 12.4.

The 76ers are 22-7 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.3 points per game and is shooting 47.9%.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the 76ers 112-109 in their last meeting on Feb. 27. Sexton led Cleveland with 28 points, and Joel Embiid paced Philadelphia scoring 42 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hartenstein leads the Cavaliers with 7.0 assists and scores 5 points per game. Sexton is averaging 19.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 35.3% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Ben Simmons is averaging 15.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the 76ers. Dwight Howard is averaging 10.4 rebounds and 7.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 99 points, 41.5 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points on 47.1% shooting.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 111.9 points, 47 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points on 45.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Larry Nance Jr.: day to day (illness), Jarrett Allen: day to day (concussion), Matthew Dellavedova: day to day (abdominal/appendicitis), Kevin Love: day to day (calf).

76ers: George Hill: out (thumb), Joel Embiid: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.