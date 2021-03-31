Carolina visits Kane and the Blackhawks

Carolina Hurricanes (23-8-3, third in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (17-15-5, fifth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane and Chicago take on Carolina. Kane ranks third in the league with 49 points, scoring 13 goals and recording 36 assists.

The Blackhawks are 17-15-5 in division games. Chicago ranks 15th in the NHL with 29.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Hurricanes are 23-8-3 against the rest of their division. Carolina is sixth in the Nhl recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.8 assists.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane has 49 total points for the Blackhawks, 13 goals and 36 assists. Alex DeBrincat has 8 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Martin Necas leads the Hurricanes with a plus-16 in 31 games this season. Sebastian Aho has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: day to day (back), Petr Mrazek: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.