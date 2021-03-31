Updated on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT:

TODAY: Showers. Cloudy. Breezy & Cooler. High 56° Early

TONIGHT: Stray Snow Shower. Mostly Cloudy. Much Colder. Low 27°

THURSDAY: Few Snow Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Cold. High 37°

DISCUSSION:

Shower chances will be likely early this morning, but they will become spotty during the late morning into the afternoon. Skies will be cloudy otherwise throughout the day. Temperatures will start off in the mid 50s, and that will be the warmest they will be throughout the day. We will see temperatures drop into the mid 40s by the late morning into the early afternoon, then warm close to 50 by the end of the afternoon. Winds will gust to 25 mph at times, especially this afternoon, as the colder air moves in.

It will feel much more like winter as we head into the overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 20s, along with a spotty snow shower chance.

We will feel more like January 1st, rather than April 1st on Thursday, with highs only into the mid to upper 30s across the region! A few snow showers will be possible, along with some light accumulation possible in a few locations.

Thankfully, we will see warmer air return as we wrap up the work week into the holiday weekend. Temperatures will warm back into the mid 40s on Friday, and into the low to mid 60s Saturday and Easter Sunday.

Rain chances will begin to return as we head into the first full week of April, with highs in the lower 70s by Tuesday.

Have a Great Wednesday!

