Search for Vehicle Involved in Hit-Skip Accident

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office believes they know the type of vehicle that struck a motorcycle Saturday injuring two people.

The Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle is possibly a 2016-2018 Nissan Altima, black or dark in color. It would have damage on the front driver’s side.

Witnesses said the car may have continued south on State Route 751 after crossing US 36.

Authorities said the accident took place Saturday around 4:35pm on State Route 751 north of Township Road 250. Deputies said that 57-year-old Shawn O’Neill of Waynesburg, Ohio was riding his motorcycle north on the road when he was struck by the vehicle, which was traveling south.

O’Neill and his passenger 58-year-old Robin O’Neill were ejected from the motorcycle and suffered injuries.

Authorities ask anyone that may have security camera to review them and see if the vehicle passed your residence and contact the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 622-2411.