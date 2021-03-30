Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Loyola (7)
|(2-0)
|88
|1
|2. Lincoln-Way East (2)
|(2-0)
|83
|2
|3. Marist
|(2-0)
|72
|5
|4. Glenbard West
|(2-0)
|62
|4
|5. Naperville Central
|(2-0)
|48
|7
|6. Brother Rice
|(1-1)
|38
|3
|7. Gurnee Warren
|(2-0)
|30
|8
|8. Edwardsville
|(2-0)
|28
|9
|9. Maine South
|(2-0)
|17
|10
|10. Hinsdale Central
|(2-0)
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Homewood-Flossmoor 6, Barrington 5, Fremd 5, Oswego 2, Huntley 1.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Batavia (9)
|(2-0)
|90
|2
|2. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|(1-1)
|75
|1
|(tie) Nazareth
|(1-0)
|69
|4
|3. Wheaton Warrenville South
|(2-0)
|69
|3
|5. DeKalb
|(1-0)
|53
|5
|6. Hononegah
|(2-0)
|36
|7
|7. Phillips
|(0-0)
|30
|6
|8. St. Charles North
|(1-1)
|25
|8
|9. Normal Community
|(1-0)
|16
|T10
|10. Willowbrook
|(2-0)
|15
|T10
Others receiving votes: Hersey 12, Prospect 3, Libertyville 1, Machesney Park Harlem 1.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (9)
|(2-0)
|90
|1
|2. Prairie Ridge
|(2-0)
|81
|2
|3. Cary-Grove
|(1-0)
|70
|3
|4. Rock Island
|(2-0)
|43
|5
|5. Simeon
|(1-0)
|40
|NR
|6. Peoria Central
|(1-1)
|38
|4
|7. Crete-Monee
|(2-0)
|37
|T6
|8. Antioch
|(2-0)
|35
|T6
|9. Chatham Glenwood
|(2-0)
|26
|8
|10. Lake Forest
|(2-0)
|17
|10
Others receiving votes: Providence 6, Washington 4, Lemont 3, Deerfield 3, Galesburg 1, Kaneland 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|(10)
|(2-0)
|109
|1
|2. St. Rita
|(1-1)
|93
|2
|3. Joliet Catholic (1)
|(2-0)
|92
|3
|4. Rockford Boylan
|(2-0)
|73
|5
|5. Sterling
|(2-0)
|63
|6
|6. Hillcrest
|(2-0)
|48
|T7
|7. Mascoutah
|(2-0)
|43
|T7
|8. Sycamore
|(2-0)
|26
|NR
|9. Marion
|(2-0)
|23
|NR
|10. St. Viator
|(2-0)
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Montini 7, Metamora 6, Morris 6, Kankakee 6, Cahokia 1, Decatur MacArthur 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Rochester (9)
|(2-0)
|99
|2
|2. Richmond-Burton (1)
|(2-0)
|91
|1
|3. Effingham
|(2-0)
|73
|3
|4. Coal City
|(2-0)
|71
|4
|5. St. Francis
|(2-0)
|64
|T7
|6. Stillman Valley
|(1-0)
|39
|9
|7. Benton
|(2-0)
|30
|NR
|8. Mt. Zion
|(2-0)
|29
|10
|9. IC Catholic
|(1-1)
|25
|T7
|10. Genoa-Kingston
|(1-0)
|7
|NR
|(tie) Wheaton Academy
|(1-1)
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Bishop McNamara 4, Marengo 4, Kewanee 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 2, Breese Central 2, Olney (Richland County) 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Williamsville (9)
|(2-0)
|99
|1
|2. Byron
|(1-0)
|84
|2
|3. Princeton (1)
|(2-0)
|81
|3
|4. Wilmington
|(2-0)
|68
|4
|5. Rock Island Alleman
|(1-1)
|60
|5
|6. Monticello
|(2-0)
|50
|6
|7. Eureka
|(2-0)
|40
|7
|8. Mt. Carmel
|(2-0)
|31
|8
|9. Fairfield
|(2-0)
|21
|9
|10. Tolono Unity
|(1-0)
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: DuQuoin 4, Carlinville 2, Farmington 1, North-Mac 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Maroa-Forsyth (2)
|(2-0)
|87
|1
|2. Quincy Notre Dame (7)
|(2-0)
|86
|3
|3. Breese Mater Dei
|(2-0)
|80
|4
|4. Decatur St. Teresa
|(2-0)
|75
|2
|5. Fieldcrest
|(2-0)
|49
|5
|6. Nashville
|(2-0)
|46
|8
|7. Sterling Newman
|(1-0)
|43
|T6
|8. Clifton Central (1)
|(2-0)
|37
|T6
|9. Rockridge
|(2-0)
|26
|NR
|10. Bismarck-Henning
|(1-1)
|5
|T10
|(tie) Downs Tri-Valley
|(2-0)
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Pana 4, Watseka 4, St. Edward 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lena-Winslow (7)
|(1-1)
|91
|1
|2. Kewanee (Wethersfield)
|(2)
|(2-0)
|86
|3
|3. Aquin (1)
|(2-0)
|85
|2
|4. Moweaqua Central A&M
|(2-0)
|62
|4
|5. Camp Point Central
|(2-0)
|56
|7
|6. Fulton
|(1-0)
|43
|9
|7. Greenfield-Northwestern
|(2-0)
|42
|8
|(tie) Morrison
|(1-1)
|34
|5
|9. Carrollton
|(1-0)
|20
|NR
|10. Athens
|(1-1)
|10
|6
Others receiving votes: Cumberland 7, Fithian Oakwood 6, Aurora Christian 3, Mendon Unity 2, Concord (Triopia) 2, LeRoy 1.
