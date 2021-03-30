Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Loyola (7) (2-0) 88 1
2. Lincoln-Way East (2) (2-0) 83 2
3. Marist (2-0) 72 5
4. Glenbard West (2-0) 62 4
5. Naperville Central (2-0) 48 7
6. Brother Rice (1-1) 38 3
7. Gurnee Warren (2-0) 30 8
8. Edwardsville (2-0) 28 9
9. Maine South (2-0) 17 10
10. Hinsdale Central (2-0) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Homewood-Flossmoor 6, Barrington 5, Fremd 5, Oswego 2, Huntley 1.

Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Batavia (9) (2-0) 90 2
2. Chicago Mt. Carmel (1-1) 75 1
(tie) Nazareth (1-0) 69 4
3. Wheaton Warrenville South (2-0) 69 3
5. DeKalb (1-0) 53 5
6. Hononegah (2-0) 36 7
7. Phillips (0-0) 30 6
8. St. Charles North (1-1) 25 8
9. Normal Community (1-0) 16 T10
10. Willowbrook (2-0) 15 T10

Others receiving votes: Hersey 12, Prospect 3, Libertyville 1, Machesney Park Harlem 1.

Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (9) (2-0) 90 1
2. Prairie Ridge (2-0) 81 2
3. Cary-Grove (1-0) 70 3
4. Rock Island (2-0) 43 5
5. Simeon (1-0) 40 NR
6. Peoria Central (1-1) 38 4
7. Crete-Monee (2-0) 37 T6
8. Antioch (2-0) 35 T6
9. Chatham Glenwood (2-0) 26 8
10. Lake Forest (2-0) 17 10

Others receiving votes: Providence 6, Washington 4, Lemont 3, Deerfield 3, Galesburg 1, Kaneland 1.

Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (10) (2-0) 109 1
2. St. Rita (1-1) 93 2
3. Joliet Catholic (1) (2-0) 92 3
4. Rockford Boylan (2-0) 73 5
5. Sterling (2-0) 63 6
6. Hillcrest (2-0) 48 T7
7. Mascoutah (2-0) 43 T7
8. Sycamore (2-0) 26 NR
9. Marion (2-0) 23 NR
10. St. Viator (2-0) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Montini 7, Metamora 6, Morris 6, Kankakee 6, Cahokia 1, Decatur MacArthur 1.

Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Rochester (9) (2-0) 99 2
2. Richmond-Burton (1) (2-0) 91 1
3. Effingham (2-0) 73 3
4. Coal City (2-0) 71 4
5. St. Francis (2-0) 64 T7
6. Stillman Valley (1-0) 39 9
7. Benton (2-0) 30 NR
8. Mt. Zion (2-0) 29 10
9. IC Catholic (1-1) 25 T7
10. Genoa-Kingston (1-0) 7 NR
(tie) Wheaton Academy (1-1) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Bishop McNamara 4, Marengo 4, Kewanee 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 2, Breese Central 2, Olney (Richland County) 1.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Williamsville (9) (2-0) 99 1
2. Byron (1-0) 84 2
3. Princeton (1) (2-0) 81 3
4. Wilmington (2-0) 68 4
5. Rock Island Alleman (1-1) 60 5
6. Monticello (2-0) 50 6
7. Eureka (2-0) 40 7
8. Mt. Carmel (2-0) 31 8
9. Fairfield (2-0) 21 9
10. Tolono Unity (1-0) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: DuQuoin 4, Carlinville 2, Farmington 1, North-Mac 1.

Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Maroa-Forsyth (2) (2-0) 87 1
2. Quincy Notre Dame (7) (2-0) 86 3
3. Breese Mater Dei (2-0) 80 4
4. Decatur St. Teresa (2-0) 75 2
5. Fieldcrest (2-0) 49 5
6. Nashville (2-0) 46 8
7. Sterling Newman (1-0) 43 T6
8. Clifton Central (1) (2-0) 37 T6
9. Rockridge (2-0) 26 NR
10. Bismarck-Henning (1-1) 5 T10
(tie) Downs Tri-Valley (2-0) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Pana 4, Watseka 4, St. Edward 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (7) (1-1) 91 1
2. Kewanee (Wethersfield) (2) (2-0) 86 3
3. Aquin (1) (2-0) 85 2
4. Moweaqua Central A&M (2-0) 62 4
5. Camp Point Central (2-0) 56 7
6. Fulton (1-0) 43 9
7. Greenfield-Northwestern (2-0) 42 8
(tie) Morrison (1-1) 34 5
9. Carrollton (1-0) 20 NR
10. Athens (1-1) 10 6

Others receiving votes: Cumberland 7, Fithian Oakwood 6, Aurora Christian 3, Mendon Unity 2, Concord (Triopia) 2, LeRoy 1.

