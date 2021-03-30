Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Loyola (7) (2-0) 88 1 2. Lincoln-Way East (2) (2-0) 83 2 3. Marist (2-0) 72 5 4. Glenbard West (2-0) 62 4 5. Naperville Central (2-0) 48 7 6. Brother Rice (1-1) 38 3 7. Gurnee Warren (2-0) 30 8 8. Edwardsville (2-0) 28 9 9. Maine South (2-0) 17 10 10. Hinsdale Central (2-0) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Homewood-Flossmoor 6, Barrington 5, Fremd 5, Oswego 2, Huntley 1.

Class 7A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Batavia (9) (2-0) 90 2 2. Chicago Mt. Carmel (1-1) 75 1 (tie) Nazareth (1-0) 69 4 3. Wheaton Warrenville South (2-0) 69 3 5. DeKalb (1-0) 53 5 6. Hononegah (2-0) 36 7 7. Phillips (0-0) 30 6 8. St. Charles North (1-1) 25 8 9. Normal Community (1-0) 16 T10 10. Willowbrook (2-0) 15 T10

Others receiving votes: Hersey 12, Prospect 3, Libertyville 1, Machesney Park Harlem 1.

Class 6A School W-L Pts Prv 1. East St. Louis (9) (2-0) 90 1 2. Prairie Ridge (2-0) 81 2 3. Cary-Grove (1-0) 70 3 4. Rock Island (2-0) 43 5 5. Simeon (1-0) 40 NR 6. Peoria Central (1-1) 38 4 7. Crete-Monee (2-0) 37 T6 8. Antioch (2-0) 35 T6 9. Chatham Glenwood (2-0) 26 8 10. Lake Forest (2-0) 17 10

Others receiving votes: Providence 6, Washington 4, Lemont 3, Deerfield 3, Galesburg 1, Kaneland 1.

Class 5A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (10) (2-0) 109 1 2. St. Rita (1-1) 93 2 3. Joliet Catholic (1) (2-0) 92 3 4. Rockford Boylan (2-0) 73 5 5. Sterling (2-0) 63 6 6. Hillcrest (2-0) 48 T7 7. Mascoutah (2-0) 43 T7 8. Sycamore (2-0) 26 NR 9. Marion (2-0) 23 NR 10. St. Viator (2-0) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Montini 7, Metamora 6, Morris 6, Kankakee 6, Cahokia 1, Decatur MacArthur 1.

Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Rochester (9) (2-0) 99 2 2. Richmond-Burton (1) (2-0) 91 1 3. Effingham (2-0) 73 3 4. Coal City (2-0) 71 4 5. St. Francis (2-0) 64 T7 6. Stillman Valley (1-0) 39 9 7. Benton (2-0) 30 NR 8. Mt. Zion (2-0) 29 10 9. IC Catholic (1-1) 25 T7 10. Genoa-Kingston (1-0) 7 NR (tie) Wheaton Academy (1-1) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Bishop McNamara 4, Marengo 4, Kewanee 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 2, Breese Central 2, Olney (Richland County) 1.

Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Williamsville (9) (2-0) 99 1 2. Byron (1-0) 84 2 3. Princeton (1) (2-0) 81 3 4. Wilmington (2-0) 68 4 5. Rock Island Alleman (1-1) 60 5 6. Monticello (2-0) 50 6 7. Eureka (2-0) 40 7 8. Mt. Carmel (2-0) 31 8 9. Fairfield (2-0) 21 9 10. Tolono Unity (1-0) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: DuQuoin 4, Carlinville 2, Farmington 1, North-Mac 1.

Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Maroa-Forsyth (2) (2-0) 87 1 2. Quincy Notre Dame (7) (2-0) 86 3 3. Breese Mater Dei (2-0) 80 4 4. Decatur St. Teresa (2-0) 75 2 5. Fieldcrest (2-0) 49 5 6. Nashville (2-0) 46 8 7. Sterling Newman (1-0) 43 T6 8. Clifton Central (1) (2-0) 37 T6 9. Rockridge (2-0) 26 NR 10. Bismarck-Henning (1-1) 5 T10 (tie) Downs Tri-Valley (2-0) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Pana 4, Watseka 4, St. Edward 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1.

Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Lena-Winslow (7) (1-1) 91 1 2. Kewanee (Wethersfield) (2) (2-0) 86 3 3. Aquin (1) (2-0) 85 2 4. Moweaqua Central A&M (2-0) 62 4 5. Camp Point Central (2-0) 56 7 6. Fulton (1-0) 43 9 7. Greenfield-Northwestern (2-0) 42 8 (tie) Morrison (1-1) 34 5 9. Carrollton (1-0) 20 NR 10. Athens (1-1) 10 6

Others receiving votes: Cumberland 7, Fithian Oakwood 6, Aurora Christian 3, Mendon Unity 2, Concord (Triopia) 2, LeRoy 1.

———