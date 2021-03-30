Updated on Monday, 29 March 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT:

TONIGHT: Clear skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 35°. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Clear skies during the morning will give way to mostly clear skies during the afternoon. Highs around 72°. Breezy, with southeast winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming south at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, likely during the overnight. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening, and then mostly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 49°. Breezy, with south winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, likely during the early morning, and then scattered rain showers possible during the late morning and early afternoon, and then widely scattered rain showers, and possibly a snow shower, possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 55° during the early morning, dropping to 45° during the early afternoon. Breezy, with southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, becoming northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Widely scattered rain showers and snow showers possible during the early evening, and then isolated snow showers possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 26°. Breezy, with northwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, diminishing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: Isolated snow showers possible during the early morning, and then isolated rain showers and snow showers possible during the late morning and afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 43°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 24°.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear. Highs around 48°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 60°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 40°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 68°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 44°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 72°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, a strong area of low pressure – L2 – was positioned in extreme western Manitoba with a minimum central pressure of 983 mb. L2 has occluded, and a new area of low pressure – L2A – is located south of Lake Winnipeg with a minimum central pressure of 979 mb. Extending southwards, in a bowing shape, is a cold front which is moving through the Northern Plains. Meanwhile, the warm front associated with L2A is located near Duluth, MN and into Chicago, IL. An area of high pressure is positioned over West Virginia with a maximum central pressure of 1025 mb.

As we head through the evening hours, I am expecting that clear skies will continue in our region. With a light southeasterly breeze, overnight lows in our region will likely drop down to around 33° – 37°, with places such as Lancaster, OH and Cambridge, OH possibly going a few degrees lower.

As we head into Tuesday, the cold front will begin to push through the Midwest. However, dry conditions are likely to remain in our region until moisture from the Deep South is able to arrive into our region. Southerly winds will likely gust upwards of 30 mph during the late morning and afternoon hours. In addition, cirrus clouds will likely arrive during the morning, however they may not be enough to keep the temperatures from rising fast. In fact, I am expecting that high temperatures in our region on Tuesday will likely reach upwards of 70° – 74°. A few mid-level clouds may try to arrive during the late afternoon hours.

Clouds will likely be on the increase as we head into Tuesday Evening. At the same time, moisture will begin to move towards our region as a warm front lifts across the Deep South. This, combined with the approach cold front, will likely allow for scattered rain showers, and maybe a thunderstorm, to develop during the overnight hours, especially towards sunrise. Otherwise, overnight temperatures may be very slow to drop, with evening temperatures around 59° – 63° very possible. Overnight lows on Tuesday Night will likely reach 47° – 51° at most.

Widespread rain showers, and even a thunderstorm, will be likely during the early morning hours on Wednesday. Afterwards, the cold front is likely to push through. For now, I am expecting that high temperatures around 53° – 57° will occur in our region sometime during the early morning hours. Afterwards, the winds will become northwesterly with gusts up to 30 mph, and this, as well as continued mostly cloudy skies, will likely push our temperature down to around 43° – 47° during the early afternoon. Meanwhile, the rain showers will likely become more scattered in nature, and they may even try to mix with a snow shower or two in our region during the late afternoon hours.

A new area of low pressure – L3 – will likely develop around Washington, DC on Wednesday Afternoon and/or Wednesday Evening. L3 will then move up the East Coast. In doing so, L3 may try to pull cooler temperatures into our region, but even more so across Pennsylvania where a transition from rain to snow is looking very possible. The upper level low will remain nearby as we head into Thursday, and this will allow for isolated rain showers and snow showers to be possible in our region as high temperatures on Thursday will likely be up around 41° – 45°.

An area of high pressure will then move into our region, and in doing so this area of high pressure will likely work to keep things fairly quiet as we head into the end of the work week and into the weekend. Temperatures will likely gradually warm back up to above-average values as we head towards the second half of the weekend, and highs around 70° – 74° are looking likely by Monday.

At this time, I am not expecting any snowfall accumulations in our region of more than a quick dusting (at most). Rainfall totals in our region from Tuesday Night through Wednesday will likely be around 0.5 inches to 1.0 inches.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

