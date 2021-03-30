2 Poland players positive for virus before England qualifier

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two Poland players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Polish Football Association said on Tuesday, a day before the team plays against England in a World Cup qualifier.

Defender Kamil Piatkowski and midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak tested positive before the team’s scheduled flight to Britain. That took the number of cases in the playing squad to four during the current international period.

The association said it was talking with UEFA to try to get permission for Krychowiak to play because he has had the virus before. The statement did not address what level of contact the players who tested positive had with other squad members or staff.

The announcement came a day after star striker Robert Lewandowski was ruled out of the game at Wembley by a knee injury. Lewandowski limped off on Sunday after scoring twice as Poland beat Andorra 3-0.

Last week, Poland reported positive virus tests for Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich and Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski.

Wednesday’s game could play a big role in deciding qualification from Group I. England is two points ahead of Poland and Hungary with only the top-ranked team qualifying automatically.

