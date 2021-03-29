Zanesville Man Critically Injured in Crash

The Highway Patrol says a Zanesville man was critically injured in an accident Sunday on Rural Dale Road in Blue Rock Township.

Sergeant Jeff Jirles says 56-year-old Scott Milner failed to negotiate a turn, drove off the side of the road and struck an embankment. The patrol says Milner was not wearing a seat belt and was partially pinned under the truck requiring mechanical extrication by firefighters.

Milner was taken to Genesis Hospital and then transferred to Grant Hospital in Columbus. Sergeant Jirles credits the volunteer firefighters and EMS for the extensive rescue.

The incident remains under investigation.