MCLS Offers At Home COVID Testing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Muskingum County Library System began offering at home COVID testing this afternoon.

The tests are offered in partnership with the Muskingum County Health Department. Tests are done via an app and are a fifteen minute long process.

“These are free rapid testing kits available to the public. These will be distributed at each library branch. The library is such a great hub for the community, so it’ll be a great place for the participants to go, they can come curbside. The library will bring the test out. Prior to picking up a test kit applicants must download a Navica ID, it’s an app, a free app.”, R.N. Rebecca Hollingshead told WHIZ.

The health department sees the library as the perfect distributor for the testing kits. The partnership was a natural fit.

“The goal with COVID this whole time has been to decrease the spread. We want to make these tests available for individuals who maybe didn’t have access otherwise, those who may be travelling or pre-op for surgery. We just want to make it accessible for the community… It’s accessible for everyone in the community, so we thought it would be a good place for everyone to go. They also have a team that can help anyone with any questions as far as technology issues.”, Hollingshead continued.

Tests can be picked up at any library branch via their curbside pickup services.