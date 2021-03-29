Illinois High School Football Fared

1. Loyola (2-0) beat Chicago Mt. Carmel 35-17.
2. Lincoln-Way East (2-0) beat Homewood-Flossmoor 31-0.
3. Brother Rice (1-1) lost to Marist 20-16.
4. Glenbard West (2-0) beat York 21-0.
5. Marist (2-0) beat Brother Rice 20-16.
6. Homewood-Flossmoor (1-1) lost to Lincol-Way East 31-0.n
7. Naperville Central (2-0) beat Marmion 22-17.
8. Gurnee Warren (2-0) beat Stevenson 21-7.
9. Edwardsville (2-0) beat Belleville West 49-21.
10. Maine South (2-0) beat Evanston 10-7.
|Class 7A
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (2-0) lost to Loyola 35-17.
2. Batavia (2-0) beat St. Charles North 21-19.
3. Wheaton Warrenville South (2-0) beat Glenbard North 20-12.
4. Nazareth (1-0) beat St. Laurence 35-7.
5. DeKalb (1-0) did not play.
6. Phillips (0-0) did not play.
7. Hononegah (2-0) beat Rockford Auburn 50-7.
8. St. Charles North (1-1) lost to Batavia 21-19.
9. Hersey (2-0) beat Wheeling 41-20.
10. Normal Community (1-0) did not play.
(tie) Willowbrook (2-0) beat Addison Trail 48-13.
|Class 6A
1. East St. Louis (2-0) beat Peoria 69-19.
2. Prairie Ridge (2-0) beat Crystal Lake South 63-26.
3. Cary-Grove (1-0) did not play.
4. Peoria Central (2-1) lost to East St. Louis 69-19.
(tie) Crete-Monee (1-0) beat Marian Catholic 57-14.
8. Chatham Glenwood (2-0) beat Jacksonville 35-14.
9. Dunlap (1-1) lost to Washington 14-7.
10. Lake Forest (2-0) beat Mundelein 42-14.
|Class 5A
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (2-0) beat Decatur MacArthur 54-0.
2. St. Rita (1-1) beat Montini 51-13.
3. Joliet Catholic (2-0) beat Fenwick 42-7.
4. Montini (0-2) lost 51-13 to St. Rita.
5. Rockford Boylan (2-0) beat Belvidere North 41-7.
6. Sterling (1-0) beat Geneseo 41-0.
7. Mascoutah (1-0) did not play.
(tie) Hillcrest (2-0) beat Lemont 30-24.
9. Decatur MacArthur (1-1) lost to Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 54-0.
10. Fenwick (0-1) lost to Joliet Catholic 42-7.
|Class 4A
1. Richmond-Burton (2-0) beat Marengo 23-7.
2. Rochester (2-0) beat Springfield 68-34.
3. Effingham (2-0) beat Charleston 34-14.
4. Coal City (2-0) beat Manteno 27-0.
5. Fairbury Prairie Central (0-0) did not play.
6. Wheaton Academy (1-1) lost to St. Francis 44-14.
7. St. Francis (2-0) beat Wheaton Academy 44-14.
(tie) IC Catholic (1-1) beat St. Ignatius 19-6.
9. Stillman Valley (1-0) beat Winnebago 21-10.
10. Mt. Zion (2-0) beat Mahomet Seymour 44-34.
|Class 3A
1. Williamsville (2-0) beat Springfield 68-34.
2. Byron (1-0) beat Oregon 24-16.
3. Princeton (2-0) beat Spring Valley Hall 49-3.
4. Wilmington (2-0) beat Herscher 24-6.
5. Rock Island Alleman (1-1) beat Moline 20-14.
6. Monticello (2-0) beat Prairie Central 19-15.
7. Eureka (2-0) beat El Paso-Gridley 43-0.
8. Mt. Carmel (1-0) did not play.
9. Fairfield (2-0) beat Carmi-White County 38-0.
10. DuQuoin (0-1) did not play.
|Class 2A
1. Maroa-Forsyth (2-0) beat Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 28-19.
2. Decatur St. Teresa (2-0) beat Sullivan-Okaw Valley 68-0.
3. Quincy Notre Dame (2-0) beat Belleville West 25-19.
4. Breese Mater Dei (2-0) beat Staunton-Mt. Olive 57-6.
5. Fieldcrest (2-0) beat Deer Creek-Mackinaw 17-0.
6. Clifton Central (2-0) beat Seneca 62-38.
(tie) Sterling Newman (1-0) beat Bureau Valley 42-0.
8. Nashville (2-0) beat Carterville 41-27.
9. Auburn (1-1) lost to North Mac 23-9.
10. Rockridge (2-0) beat Morrison 34-22.
(tie) Chester (1-1) lost to Johnston City 32-15.
(tie) Bismarck-Henning (1-1) beat Westville 48-7.
|Class 1A
1. Lena-Winslow (1-1) beat Orangeville 22-12.
2. Aquin (2-0) beat Rockford Christian 61-28.
3. Kewanee (Wethersfield) (2-0) beat Monmouth United 56-44.
4. Moweaqua Central A&M (2-0) beat Warrensburg 19-7.
5. Morrison (1-1) lost to Rockridge 34-22.
6. Athens (1-1) lost to Maroa Forsyth 56-12.
(tie) Camp Point Central (1-0) beat Jacksonville Routt 41-12.
8. Greenfield-Northwestern (1-0) did not report.
9. Fulton (1-0) beat Orion 45-14.
10. Arcola (0-1) lost to Cumberland 12-0.