Illinois High School Football Fared

1. Loyola (2-0) beat Chicago Mt. Carmel 35-17.

2. Lincoln-Way East (2-0) beat Homewood-Flossmoor 31-0.

3. Brother Rice (1-1) lost to Marist 20-16.

4. Glenbard West (2-0) beat York 21-0.

5. Marist (2-0) beat Brother Rice 20-16.

6. Homewood-Flossmoor (1-1) lost to Lincol-Way East 31-0.n

7. Naperville Central (2-0) beat Marmion 22-17.

8. Gurnee Warren (2-0) beat Stevenson 21-7.

9. Edwardsville (2-0) beat Belleville West 49-21.

10. Maine South (2-0) beat Evanston 10-7.

Class 7A

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (2-0) lost to Loyola 35-17.

2. Batavia (2-0) beat St. Charles North 21-19.

3. Wheaton Warrenville South (2-0) beat Glenbard North 20-12.

4. Nazareth (1-0) beat St. Laurence 35-7.

5. DeKalb (1-0) did not play.

6. Phillips (0-0) did not play.

7. Hononegah (2-0) beat Rockford Auburn 50-7.

8. St. Charles North (1-1) lost to Batavia 21-19.

9. Hersey (2-0) beat Wheeling 41-20.

10. Normal Community (1-0) did not play.

(tie) Willowbrook (2-0) beat Addison Trail 48-13.

Class 6A

1. East St. Louis (2-0) beat Peoria 69-19.

2. Prairie Ridge (2-0) beat Crystal Lake South 63-26.

3. Cary-Grove (1-0) did not play.

4. Peoria Central (2-1) lost to East St. Louis 69-19.

5. Rock Island (2-0) beat East Moline United 54-38.

6. Antioc (2-0) beat North Chicago 61-6.

(tie) Crete-Monee (2-0) beat Marian Catholic 57-14.

8. Chatham Glenwood (2-0) beat Jacksonville 35-14.

9. Dunlap (1-1) lost to Washington 14-7.

10. Lake Forest (2-0) beat Mundelein 42-14.

Class 5A

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (2-0) beat Decatur MacArthur 54-0.

2. St. Rita (1-1) beat Montini 51-13.

3. Joliet Catholic (2-0) beat Fenwick 42-7.

4. Montini (0-2) lost 51-13 to St. Rita.

5. Rockford Boylan (2-0) beat Belvidere North 41-7.

6. Sterling (2-0) beat Geneseo 41-0.

7. Mascoutah (1-0) did not play.

(tie) Hillcrest (2-0) beat Lemont 30-24.

9. Decatur MacArthur (1-1) lost to Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 54-0.

10. Fenwick (0-1) lost to Joliet Catholic 42-7.

Class 4A

1. Richmond-Burton (2-0) beat Marengo 23-7.

2. Rochester (2-0) beat Springfield 68-34.

3. Effingham (2-0) beat Charleston 34-14.

4. Coal City (2-0) beat Manteno 27-0.

5. Fairbury Prairie Central (0-0) did not play.

6. Wheaton Academy (1-1) lost to St. Francis 44-14.

7. St. Francis (2-0) beat Wheaton Academy 44-14.

(tie) IC Catholic (1-1) beat St. Ignatius 19-6.

9. Stillman Valley (1-0) beat Winnebago 21-10.

10. Mt. Zion (2-0) beat Mahomet Seymour 44-34.

Class 3A

1. Williamsville (2-0) beat Springfield 68-34.

2. Byron (1-0) beat Oregon 24-16.

3. Princeton (2-0) beat Spring Valley Hall 49-3.

4. Wilmington (2-0) beat Herscher 24-6.

5. Rock Island Alleman (1-1) beat Moline 20-14.

6. Monticello (2-0) beat Prairie Central 19-15.

7. Eureka (2-0) beat El Paso-Gridley 43-0.

8. Mt. Carmel (1-0) did not play.

9. Fairfield (2-0) beat Carmi-White County 38-0.

10. DuQuoin (0-1) did not play.

Class 2A

1. Maroa-Forsyth (2-0) beat Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 28-19.

2. Decatur St. Teresa (2-0) beat Sullivan-Okaw Valley 68-0.

3. Quincy Notre Dame (2-0) beat Belleville West 25-19.

4. Breese Mater Dei (2-0) beat Staunton-Mt. Olive 57-6.

5. Fieldcrest (2-0) beat Deer Creek-Mackinaw 17-0.

6. Clifton Central (2-0) beat Seneca 62-38.

(tie) Sterling Newman (1-0) beat Bureau Valley 42-0.

8. Nashville (2-0) beat Carterville 41-27.

9. Auburn (1-1) lost to North Mac 23-9.

10. Rockridge (2-0) beat Morrison 34-22.

(tie) Chester (1-1) lost to Johnston City 32-15.

(tie) Bismarck-Henning (1-1) beat Westville 48-7.

Class 1A

1. Lena-Winslow (1-1) beat Orangeville 22-12.

2. Aquin (2-0) beat Rockford Christian 61-28.

3. Kewanee (Wethersfield) (2-0) beat Monmouth United 56-44.

4. Moweaqua Central A&M (2-0) beat Warrensburg 19-7.

5. Morrison (1-1) lost to Rockridge 34-22.

6. Athens (1-1) lost to Maroa Forsyth 56-12.

(tie) Camp Point Central (1-0) beat Jacksonville Routt 41-12.

8. Greenfield-Northwestern (1-0) did not report.

9. Fulton (1-0) beat Orion 45-14.

10. Arcola (0-1) lost to Cumberland 12-0.

Associated Press

