Girls Division III and IV All-Ohio basketball teams announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Monday afternoon, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the Division III and Division IV All-Ohio girls basketball teams.

New Lexington sophomore Aubri Spicer received Special Mention honors in Division III after averaging 19.9 points per game this season, leading all small-school scorers and second in the MVL overall. Spicer was a Division III Honorable Mention as a freshman in 2020.

West Muskingum junior Madalynn Kennedy received Honorable Mention in Division III, her first all-Ohio honor. She averaged 13 points per game for the Tornadoes, who finished second in the MVL Small School division, but are set to return all but one player next season.

In Division IV, Newark Catholic senior Harlei Antritt was named a second team all-Ohioan after leading the Green Wave to a district title, averaging 16 points per game. Antritt was a third team all-Ohioan her junior season.

Antritt is joined by fellow Green Wave senior Chloe Chard-Pelloquin, who was named to the All-Ohio Third Team after averaging 14 points per game.

A third Newark Catholic senior, Brynn Peddicord, was named as an Honorable Mention. She was also an Honorable Mention her junior season.

Bishop Rosecrans junior Jenna Carlisle was named a Special Mention after leading the Bishops with 17 points per game. The Bishops were the Cinderellas of the Eastern District, advancing all the way to the district finals before falling to regional runners-up Shadyside. Like West Muskingum, Rosecrans only loses one player to graduation next season.