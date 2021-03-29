Former Zanesville Car Dealer Passes Away

The father of U.S. Congressman Troy Balderson has died.

83-year-old Bill Balderson passed away Monday at 9:50 a.m. He was the owner and operator of Balderson Motor Sales, a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church and was a member of Amrou Grotto #45. Balderson also served 12 years on the Muskingum Soil and Water Conservation Board and was a member of the Muskingum County Republican Party. Balderson loved farming and was a valued employee of the Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life for Bill and Tommy Balderson will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one’s choice.