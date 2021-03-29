7 wounded when dispute sparks shootout at motorcycle club

State
Associated Press38

CLEVELAND (AP) — A shootout at a private motorcycle club in Cleveland that left seven people wounded was apparently sparked by a dispute involving a man and a woman, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday inside the Spot Night Club. Authorities said the man involved in the argument apparently fired a single gunshot during the dispute, and multiple people inside the club then pulled out guns and started firing.

Four men and three women, ranging in age from 20 to 40, were wounded in the shootout and were being treated at hospitals, though none of the injuries were considered life-threatening. The names of the victims have not been released.

It wasn’t clear Monday how many people overall were involved in the shootout. No arrests have been made.

Avatar
Associated Press

