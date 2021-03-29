Updated on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT:

TODAY: Sunny & Mild. High 54°

TONIGHT: Starry Skies. Cold. Low 36°

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. Warmer & Breezy. High 71°

DISCUSSION:

Plenty of sunshine returning to SE Ohio today, as highs pressure builds into the region. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees shy of par this afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 50s this afternoon.

Skies will remain clear during the overnight, with lows dropping into the mid 30s.

Skies will feature more sunshine during the first half of your Tuesday, but clouds will begin to return during the afternoon. Temperatures will be well above average, with highs in the lower 70s.

Clouds will continue to stick around for the middle of the week, and will begin to produce precipitation late Tuesday into the day on Wednesday. Rain will be likely during the majority of the morning on Wednesday, but as colder air filters in Wednesday afternoon, some snow may mix in with the scattered rain showers.

Colder air will be with us on Thursday, with a few flurries possible, as highs only top off in the upper 30s! Thankfully, warmer air will move back into the region in time for the holiday weekend. Highs will top off around 60 on Saturday, and into the mid 60s on Easter Sunday.

Have a Great Monday!

