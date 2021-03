Sunday’s Time Schedule

Michigan vs. Florida St., 5 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. Oregon, 9:45 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. Creighton, 2:10 p.m.

Alabama vs. UCLA, 7:15 p.m.

Mississippi St. vs. Memphis, Noon

Louisiana Tech vs. Colorado St., 3 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Georgia Tech, 1 p.m.

Stanford vs. Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Louisville vs. Oregon, 7 p.m.

Maryland vs. Texas, 9 p.m.

Rice vs. Mississippi, 2 p.m.

Phoenix at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Portland at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 12 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

PGA – Puntacana Championship, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

PGA – Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin, Texas

LPGA – Kia Classic, Carlsbad, Calif.

Korn Ferry – Club Car Championship, Savannah, Ga.

NASCAR, Food City Dirt Race, Bristol, Tenn.

F1, Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain

WTA/ATP – Miami Open, Miami, Fla.