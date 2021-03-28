Police: 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Ohio gas station

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — One man was killed and two others injured in a shooting at an Ohio gas station over the weekend, authorities said.

Police said the gunfire was reported at about 11:30 p.m. at the Smithville BP station in the Dayton suburb of Kettering. Arriving officers found one person dead and two others hurt in two separate cars.

The Montgomery County coroner’s office said 21-year-old Anthony Gray of Dayton was killed.

Two other people were transported to a hospital, one with a gunshot wound and another with “other injuries,” police said.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the gunfire. No arrests were immediately reported.

—-

This story has been corrected to note dateline is Kettering Ohio rather than Kettering, Pa.

