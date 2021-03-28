Manson scores in OT to lead Ducks to 3-2 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Josh Manson scored in opening minutes of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 Sunday night.

Adam Henrique and Can Fowler scored in regulation for Anaheim, which completed a two-game sweep over the Blues. Anaheim won 4-1 Friday.

“Any time you can battle back in a game like that and get both points against a very desperate team is a great thing for our group,” Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said.

Ducks goaltender Anthony Stolarz made 37 saves in his first start of the season. Stolarz started his first game since March 11, 2020, also against St. Louis, in the teams’ last game before the COVID-19 shutdown. Stolarz won for the first time since Feb. 12, 2019, as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers.

“His mentality and his demeanor this entire time has been so positive,” Manson said. “He works hard and gives the guys what they need to get out of him. For him to have this opportunity tonight, and we come out with the win, it’s amazing.”

Manson scored his first goal of the season 1:42 into overtime on a pass from Stolarz. Anaheim won for the first time in 15 games this season when trailing after two periods.

“It kind of came up the wall and it felt like I was under a bit of pressure and didn’t want to turn it over, so I just ripped it back to Stolly.” Manson said “They thought they could get a change, I think, because they had been out there for a bit and Stolly had the awareness to get it up to me, which was a great play.”

Jordan Binnington made 21 saves, and Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Blues, who are 0-5-2 in their last seven home games.

Henrique tied the game 2-2 when he skated around Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo and backhanded the puck past Binnington 2:13 into the third period.

Fowler put Anaheim on the board 8:44 into the second period when he scored off a feed from Ryan Getzlaf past Binnington for his third goal of the season to make it 2-1. Getzlaf has recorded an assist in each of his last three games and is eight points away from tying Teemu Selanne’s franchise record of 988 career points.

Tarasenko scored his second goal of the season on a power play with 4:01 remaining in the first period to put St. Louis up 2-0. It was Tarasenko’s first goal in since March 12 against Vegas, snapping a seven-game scoring drought.

O’Reilly scored his 12th goal of the season 2:27 into the game on a feed from Vladimir Tarasenko. It marked the first time St. Louis had scored first in its last nine games.

“We didn’t score enough goals,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “That’s the bottom line, but I think that second goal has got to be defended. Maybe we win the game 2-1. Right now, a mistake is going in, too much into our net and it’s’ hard to play mistake-free hockey.”

GIBSON DOWN:

Ducks G John Gibson was scratched and is day to day with an upper body injury. Gibson stopped 33 of 34 shots in Saturday’s 4-1 win over St. Louis. Gibson had missed the Ducks’ five games before Saturday with a lower body injury. Ryan Miller backed up Stolarz.

“It’s a totally separate deal from his previous one,” Eakins said. “It’s a day-to-day thing and nothing that we’re worried very much about at all.”

THIN UP FRONT:

RW Richard Rakell left the game with an upper body injury with 6:33 remaining in the second period after tripping over Blues LW Kyle Clifford, who had lost his balance on the ice. Rakell’s injury left the Ducks with 10 forwards as the team dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

SCHEDULE CHANGE:

The NHL announced that the Blues play at Los Angeles on May 10 to makeup their game against the Kings that was postponed on March 15, with Los Angeles unable to leave Denver due to winter weather.

UP NEXT:

Ducks: At Colorado on Monday night to conclude a five-game road trip.

Blues: Play at Colorado Friday night for the first of back-to-back games in Denver.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL://apnews.com/hub/NHL