La. Tech rallies, beats Colorado St. in NIT consolation game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 27 points, including a layup in the closing moments, Kalob Ledoux scored 11 of his 14 points in the final six-plus minutes and Louisiana Tech rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat Colorado State 76-74 in the consolation game of the NIT on Sunday.

Lofton was 10-of-13 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds. Amorie Archibald added 14 points and Isaiah Crawford scored 13 for Louisiana Tech (24-8). Dischon Thomas made a layup to cap a 9-0 spurt and give Colorado State (20-4) a 64-53 lead with 8:41 to play but the Bulldogs scored the next 14 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Ledoux, to take their first lead of the game at 67-64 with five minutes to go.

From there, there were two lead changes and three ties, the last coming when Lofton dribbled the left side of the lane, picked up his dribble and pivoted inside before splitting a pair of defenders for the go-ahead layup with 0.3 seconds on the clock.

Stevens finished with 18 points and seven assists for the Rams. Thomas had 15 points and Kendle Moore scored 10.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25