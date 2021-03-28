La. Tech faces CSU in NIT

No. 4 seed Louisiana Tech (23-8) vs. No. 1 seed Colorado State (20-7)

NIT , Comerica Center, Frisco, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech is ready to take on Colorado State in the NIT. Colorado State lost 90-67 to Memphis in its most recent game, while Louisiana Tech came up short in an 84-62 game against Mississippi State in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Louisiana Tech’s Amorie Archibald, JaColby Pemberton and Kalob Ledoux have combined to score 39 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 53 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Isaiah Stevens has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Colorado State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 19 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Louisiana Tech is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 23-3 when scoring at least 62.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Rams. Colorado State has 44 assists on 77 field goals (57.1 percent) over its past three matchups while Louisiana Tech has assists on 48 of 71 field goals (67.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech has attempted more free throws per game than any other CUSA team. The Bulldogs have averaged 20.1 free throws per game.

