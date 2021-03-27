Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Amundsen 38, Lake View 0
Benton 42, Harrisburg 0
Bolingbrook 44, Bradley-Bourbonnais 6
Breese Mater Dei 57, Staunton 6
Byron 24, Oregon 16
Camp Point Central 41, Jacksonville Routt 12
Carmel 24, St. Patrick 21
Chicago (Clark) 28, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 15
Chicago (Goode) 14, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 8
Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 6, Chicago Academy 0
Chicago Ag Science 28, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 14
Crete-Monee 57, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 14
DePaul College Prep 8, Leo 0
Downs Tri-Valley 12, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8
DuQuoin 56, Sparta 0
East St. Louis 69, Peoria (H.S.) 18
Fairfield 38, Carmi White County 0
Fieldcrest 17, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0
Galena 53, West Carroll 0
Herrin 22, Massac County 0
Hononegah 50, Rockford Auburn 0
Kelly 26, Gage Park 0
Kennedy 13, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 6
Kenwood 36, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 2
LaSalle-Peru 29, Rochelle 0
Lena-Winslow 22, Orangeville 12
Loyola 35, Chicago Mt. Carmel 17
Machesney Park Harlem 48, Freeport 7
Momence 18, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6
Morgan Park 26, Curie 0
Nashville 41, Carterville 27
Olney (Richland County) 14, Flora 6
Paris 62, Marshall 12
Peoria Notre Dame 42, Richwoods 13
Robinson 21, Newton 7
Rochester 68, Springfield 34
South Elgin 62, Aurora (East) 0
Stillman Valley 21, Winnebago 10
Sycamore 27, Ottawa 7
Vernon Hills 36, Highland Park 12
Westinghouse 26, Lincoln Park 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Peoria Manual vs. Peoria (H.S.), ccd.
