Ceramics honor late coach, open season with win

CROOKSVILLE, Ohio – Saturday was the opening day for most spring sports across the state of Ohio, with baseball and softball teams taking the field for the first time since 2019 due to the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately, one important member of an area softball team wouldn’t be on the field— Crooksville softball coach Greg Williams.

Williams tragically passed away in late November at the age of 51 due to complications from COVID-19.

The Ceramics would take the field for the first time since his passing, hosting Maysville in a double header.

Before the game, both teams paid tribute to the late coach and longtime teacher and athletic director. Both teams wore special jerseys memorializing Williams, and sporting his number ten on the back.

Coach Williams’ daughters Alanah, Ashlee and Alyson threw out the ceremonial first pitches.

Then, for the first time in nearly two full years, it was time to play softball.

Game 1:

MAYSVILLE 2

CROOKSVILLE 4



Game 2:

MAYSVILLE 6

CROOKSVILLE 1

Other area scores:

Baseball:

JOHN GLENN 2

LICKING VALLEY 4

NEW PHILADELPHIA 7

JOHN GLENN 5

INDIAN VALLEY 12

PHILO 6

WATERFORD 0

MORGAN 13

FINAL/5 INNINGS

WATERFORD 7

MORGAN 8

NEWCOMERSTOWN 4

WEST MUSKINGUM 8

NEWCOMERSTOWN 0

WEST MUSKINGUM 8

TRI-VALLEY 11

NEWARK 9

MEADOWBROOK 8

MARIETTA 4

ZANESVILLE 0

RIDGEWOOD 4

Softball:

INDIAN VALLEY 6

PHILO 1

MARIETTA 0

JOHN GLENN 19

FINAL/5 INNINGS

MARIETTA 0

JOHN GLENN 16

FINAL/5 INNINGS

ATHENS 2

SHERIDAN 15

FINAL/5 INNINGS

ATHENS 1

SHERIDAN 7

TUSCARAWAS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 5

TRI-VALLEY 0

TUSCARAWAS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 6

TRI-VALLEY 0

FISHER CATHOLIC 5

NEW LEXINGTON 6

FISHER CATHOLIC 11

NEW LEXINGTON 8

WEST MUSKINGUM 19

NEWCOMERSTOWN 12

WEST MUSKINGUM 9

NEWCOMERSTOWN 10

FINAL/8 INNINGS

ZANESVILLE 2

RIDGEWOOD 13

FINAL/5 INNINGS

ZANESVILLE 3

RIDGEWOOD 10

CAMBRIDGE 8

SHENANDOAH 0