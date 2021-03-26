US 36 Reopens After Accident

A portion of US 36 in Coshocton is reopen after an accident Friday morning.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said it took place on US 36 near State Route 93 in Lafayette Township around 2:50a.m.

Deputies said that 28-year-old Brook Wilson, of Coshocton, was traveling east on US 36 when he lost control of the vehicle, continued into the median and struck the end of a guardrail.

Wilson left her vehicle and was located a short time later uninjured.

The Sheriff’s Office said she was cited for driving without a license and failure to control.

Deputies said the eastbound lane of US 36 was closed at the accident site due to debris on the roadway for about an hour.