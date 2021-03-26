Strong winds knock out power to thousands across Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) — Utility crews Friday were facing a tough task after storms packing powerful winds knocked out electricity to thousands across Ohio.

The wind followed rain and thunderstorms which swept across the state on Thursday night.

The gusty winds downed trees, branches and power lines. More than 100,000 customers were without electricity throughout the state, according to PowerOutage.US,

Most of the state saw wind gusts of 50 mph. Forecasters reported peak gusts of 63 mph were recorded in Marysville.

The power outages and downed trees forced some school districts to close or delay opening.

Forecasters were expecting the winds to subside throughout Friday, but the windy conditions could hamper efforts to restore electricity. There was no word from utilities on how long that would take.