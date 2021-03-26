Pets of the Week; Shelter Update

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Animal Shelter Society of Zanesville is naming two kitten siblings as its pets of the week.

The siblings were surrendered to the shelter as a pair and have only grown closer since. CJ and Shadow need to be adopted together.

“Today is a really cool thing: if you call into the shelter or you see it on our website, we will say, ‘hey we have a bonded pair’. What that means is siblings. They were brought in together, and they have stayed very very close with each other. It’s very good for them to be kept together, so this pet of the week is CJ and Shadow, they were brought in and surrendered due to financial hardships from the family.”, general manager April Cohagen-Gibson said of the pair.

The shelter is also looking forward to getting back to fundraising events. The COVID pandemic forced them to cancel their larger annual events.

“Just a quick update on our Yappy Hour, coming together very well. It is slated for May the 6th, at the Zanesville Country Club from 6:30 to 8:30. You can contact the shelter here and ask for myself, to do sponsorships. Right now that’s what we’re focusing on. Again we are following all the protocols from the Muskingum County Health Department.”, Gibson continued.

The shelter is also planning its large Putt for Paws golf tournament for July 17th.