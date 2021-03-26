Mass Vaccination Site Planned at Colony Square Mall

COVID-19 Local News Stories
George Hiotis98

COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted Thursday provided the following updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Next week, Ohio will open 11 stationary mass vaccination sites and four mobile clinics as soon as Wednesday that will travel throughout specific regions of the state. The stationary mass vaccination sites will be held at:

  • The Knights of Columbus, Lima, Ohio
  • The Lucas County Rec Center, Maumee, Ohio
  • Dayton-Montgomery County Convention Center, Dayton, Ohio
  • The Celeste Center, Columbus, Ohio
  • The Summit County Fairgrounds, Akron, Ohio
  • The site of the former Dillard’s at Southern Park Mall, Youngstown, Ohio
  • The Cintas Center, Cincinnati, Ohio
  • The Wilmington Airpark, Wilmington, Ohio
  • Adena Medical Education Center, Chillicothe, Ohio
  • Wayne Street Medical Campus, Marietta, Ohio
  • Colony Square Mall, Zanesville, Ohio

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. or by calling 1-833-427-5634 (1-833-4-ASK-ODH). Appointments will be available for Ohioans ages 16 years and older. 

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
George Hiotis
George Hiotis

Related Posts

Genesis Modifies Visitation Policy to Allow More Visitors

George Hiotis

COVID-19 Update: 10 new cases in Muskingum County

Carolyn Fleegle

Fireman Auction To Help Medical Expenses

Logan Slusser