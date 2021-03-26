Mass Vaccination Site Planned at Colony Square Mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted Thursday provided the following updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Next week, Ohio will open 11 stationary mass vaccination sites and four mobile clinics as soon as Wednesday that will travel throughout specific regions of the state. The stationary mass vaccination sites will be held at:
- The Knights of Columbus, Lima, Ohio
- The Lucas County Rec Center, Maumee, Ohio
- Dayton-Montgomery County Convention Center, Dayton, Ohio
- The Celeste Center, Columbus, Ohio
- The Summit County Fairgrounds, Akron, Ohio
- The site of the former Dillard’s at Southern Park Mall, Youngstown, Ohio
- The Cintas Center, Cincinnati, Ohio
- The Wilmington Airpark, Wilmington, Ohio
- Adena Medical Education Center, Chillicothe, Ohio
- Wayne Street Medical Campus, Marietta, Ohio
- Colony Square Mall, Zanesville, Ohio
Appointments can be scheduled by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. or by calling 1-833-427-5634 (1-833-4-ASK-ODH). Appointments will be available for Ohioans ages 16 years and older.
