Mass Vaccination Site Planned at Colony Square Mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted Thursday provided the following updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next week, Ohio will open 11 stationary mass vaccination sites and four mobile clinics as soon as Wednesday that will travel throughout specific regions of the state. The stationary mass vaccination sites will be held at:

The Knights of Columbus, Lima, Ohio

The Lucas County Rec Center, Maumee, Ohio

Dayton-Montgomery County Convention Center, Dayton, Ohio

The Celeste Center, Columbus, Ohio

The Summit County Fairgrounds, Akron, Ohio

The site of the former Dillard’s at Southern Park Mall, Youngstown, Ohio

The Cintas Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

The Wilmington Airpark, Wilmington, Ohio

Adena Medical Education Center, Chillicothe, Ohio

Wayne Street Medical Campus, Marietta, Ohio

Colony Square Mall, Zanesville, Ohio

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. or by calling 1-833-427-5634 (1-833-4-ASK-ODH). Appointments will be available for Ohioans ages 16 years and older.