Jaycees Holding Easter Event

ZNAESVILLE, Ohio-The Zanesville Jaycees are holding a drive-thru Easter Giveaway event this Sunday, March 28th from noon to three.

The event will feature the Easter bunny giving out Easter baskets to children. All children are invited to receive a basket.

“Totally free baskets, as you can see. Giving them out for the community. We teamed up with Dollar General distribution center, they really helped us out. We wouldn’t have made this possible without them, giving us the candy and supplies, just to give them out to the community… Peter Cottontail, we’ll have an Easter bunny helping to pass out baskets and seeing everyone in their cars.”, marketing director Josh Tisonyia told WHIZ.

It is a first come, first serve event and the Jaycees have enough for 120 children. The Jaycees love the opportunities to give to the community such as this one.

“2020 sucked. 2021 is a little rocky, but it looks like it’s better. We’re just trying to do what we can to help out some families that maybe don’t have candy or baskets, we’re just giving them out for free. Or maybe if they just want a little extra for their family, they can have a basket early.”, Tisonyia continued.

The event will be held at 530 Commissioner Street in Zanesville.