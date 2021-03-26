Health Department 2020 Report

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-The Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department recently released its 2020 annual health report for the public.

The report had an at length recap of the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic from its onset to the vaccine rollout. Department health commissioner Corey Hamilton credits the Joint Unified Command for the county’s well run response.

“Talking with many of my peers across the state they didn’t initiate a unified ICS structure in their communities and consistently as we moved through the challenges that we faced over the last year with COVID I felt like the unified command structure really served us extremely well.” , Hamilton said via Zoom.

The Health Department has had an ongoing partnership with Genesis Healthcare and area pharmacies to roll out the vaccine distribution. Muskingum County currently has a 26.8% vaccination rate of people with at least one dose.

“We are a percentage, one or two percentage points ahead of the state average for vaccinating members of our community. I think that speaks well for this area… We certainly approached COVID from a collaborative viewpoint, knowing that it was way too big for any one entity to handle on its own.”, Hamilton said of the vaccine distribution.

The full report can be read on the department’s website home page.