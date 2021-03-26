Genesis Modifies Visitation Policy to Allow More Visitors

Genesis HealthCare System has modified its visitation policy during COVID-19 to enable patients to have more flexibility with visitors due to the declining number of COVID-19 cases in our area.

Effective Thursday, April 1, patients can have more than one visitor in the same day; however, there can only be one visitor with a patient at a time. Visitors may change out throughout the day. All visitors must wear a mask, maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet, and wash hands frequently. Visitors should enter through the Main Entrance at Genesis Hospital and check in at the Information Desk. Patients who are COVID-19 positive or are in quarantine are not permitted visitors to protect everyone’s health.

“We know how important it is for our patients to have their families and friends visit them in the hospital. As the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital have declined, we are pleased to adjust our visitation policies so our patients can receive the support of their loved ones.” said Matt Perry, CEO, Genesis HealthCare System. “This is possible because of the efforts of everyone in our community to turn the tide on the virus by following CDC guidelines and also by getting vaccinated.”

Valet parking will also resume as a convenience to patients and visitors on April 1. This free service will be available at Genesis Hospital’s Main Entrance, the Genesis Cancer Care Center and the Physician Pavilion on the south end of the campus.

Other changes to the visitation policy include the following: Non-COVID-19 patients in the Emergency Department (ED) may now have two visitors, and patients who are in Basic Care in the ED may have one visitor. Patients in the Labor & Delivery and Post-partum nursing units are allowed two visitors. Visitation for Morrison House and hospice patients, as well as patients who are at the end of life, has not changed with three visitors permitted, among other guidelines.

Some restrictions still apply, such as only one person may accompany patients who are having surgery or procedures, and only one visitor is permitted for patients at Genesis physicians’ offices. More details on the visitation policy can be found at genesishcs.org/covid19.