PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 21, Illini West (Carthage) 20, 2OT
Aledo (Mercer County) 14, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 6
Alton Marquette 28, Salem 21
Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 56, Monmouth United 44
Aurora Christian 35, Westmont 0
Batavia 21, St. Charles North 19
Bethalto Civic Memorial 14, Jerseyville Jersey 7
Bismarck-Henning 48, Westville 7
Breese Central 18, Columbia 12
Canton 35, East Peoria 0
Casey-Westfield 48, Lawrenceville 6
Centralia 36, Carbondale 28
Champaign St. Thomas More 42, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 16
Chatham Glenwood 35, Jacksonville 14
Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 30, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 8
Clifton Central 62, Seneca 38
Coal City 27, Manteno 0
Crystal Lake Central 47, Dundee-Crown 0
Cumberland 12, Arcola 0
Decatur St. Teresa 68, Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 0
Deerfield 48, Maine East 0
Dwight 30, Gilman Iroquois West 16
Edwardsville 49, Belleville East 21
Eldorado 14, Hamilton County 12
Freeburg 54, East Alton-Wood River 12
Fulton 45, Orion 14
Geneva 30, St. Charles East 0
Glenbard West 21, York 0
Grayslake North 31, Grant 7
Gurnee Warren 21, Stevenson 7
Hampshire 32, Algonquin (Jacobs) 14
Havana 18, Lewistown 6
Hillcrest 30, Lemont 24
Hinsdale Central 41, Leyden 7
Huntley 35, Burlington Central 0
Hyde Park 6, Chicago King 2
Johnston City 32, Chester 15
Kewanee 21, Erie/Prophetstown 14
Lake Forest 42, Mundelein 14
Libertyville 15, Lake Zurich 6
Lincoln Way West 20, Lincoln Way Central 16
Lincoln-Way East 31, Homewood-Flossmoor 0
Lockport 23, Sandburg 0
Macomb 22, West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 8
Marist 20, Brother Rice 16
Maroa-Forsyth 56, Athens 12
Metamora 56, Bartonville (Limestone) 14
Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 66, Blue Ridge 8
Minooka 34, Oswego East 27
Morris 35, Plano 12
Morton 42, Pekin 28
Mount Vernon 51, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 28
Mt. Carmel 41, Anna-Jonesboro 8
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 38, Beardstown 12
Mt. Zion 44, Mahomet-Seymour 34
Nokomis 29, Trenton Wesclin 14
Normal University 49, Springfield Southeast 6
Normal West 30, Bloomington 14
North Greene 33, Pleasant Hill 30
North-Mac 23, Auburn 9
Oswego 20, Plainfield North 10
Ottawa Marquette 37, Stark County 8
Payton 44, Orr 8
Pearl City 30, Amboy 13
Peotone 49, Streator 13
Piasa Southwestern 34, Gillespie 24
Plainfield East 44, Plainfield Central 38
Pleasant Plains 13, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 6
Prairie Ridge 63, Crystal Lake South 32
Princeville 22, Knoxville 8
Providence 7, Niles Notre Dame 0
Red Bud 24, Carlyle 8
Red Hill 22, Oblong 0
Richmond-Burton 23, Marengo 7
Rock Island Alleman 20, Moline 14
Rockridge 34, Morrison 22
Round Lake 28, Lakes Community 20
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 54, Decatur MacArthur 0
Shelbyville 29, Macon Meridian 21, OT
Shepard 42, Oak Lawn Richards 8
Sherrard 30, Riverdale 8
Simeon 41, Hubbard 28
St. Edward 34, Aurora Central Catholic 8
St. Joseph-Ogden 28, Pontiac 0
St. Rita 51, Montini 13
St. Viator 35, Woodstock Marian 14
Stanford Olympia 20, Bloomington Central Catholic 17
Sterling 41, Geneseo 0
Thornton Fractional South 41, Tinley Park 20
Tolono Unity 41, Illinois Valley Central 35
Triad 28, Highland 14
Tuscola 50, Clinton 27, OT
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 18, Argenta-Oreana 0
Von Steuben 23, Chicago Sullivan 0
Washington 14, Dunlap 7
Waterloo 59, Granite City 16
Wauconda 38, Grayslake Central 7
Wheaton North 50, Lake Park 7
Wheaton Warrenville South 20, Glenbard North 12
Williamsville 55, New Berlin 0
Wilmington 24, Herscher 6
Woodstock 49, Johnsburg 21
Yorkville 35, Aurora (West Aurora) 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cary-Grove vs. McHenry, ppd.
IC Catholic vs. Elmwood Park, ppd.
Lisle (Benet Academy) vs. De La Salle, ppd.
Oak Forest vs. Thornton Fractional North, ppd.
St. Ignatius vs. Marmion, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/