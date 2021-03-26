PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 21, Illini West (Carthage) 20, 2OT

Aledo (Mercer County) 14, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 6

Alton Marquette 28, Salem 21

Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 56, Monmouth United 44

Aurora Christian 35, Westmont 0

Batavia 21, St. Charles North 19

Bethalto Civic Memorial 14, Jerseyville Jersey 7

Bismarck-Henning 48, Westville 7

Breese Central 18, Columbia 12

Canton 35, East Peoria 0

Casey-Westfield 48, Lawrenceville 6

Centralia 36, Carbondale 28

Champaign St. Thomas More 42, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 16

Chatham Glenwood 35, Jacksonville 14

Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 30, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 8

Clifton Central 62, Seneca 38

Coal City 27, Manteno 0

Crystal Lake Central 47, Dundee-Crown 0

Cumberland 12, Arcola 0

Decatur St. Teresa 68, Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 0

Deerfield 48, Maine East 0

Dwight 30, Gilman Iroquois West 16

Edwardsville 49, Belleville East 21

Eldorado 14, Hamilton County 12

Freeburg 54, East Alton-Wood River 12

Fulton 45, Orion 14

Geneva 30, St. Charles East 0

Glenbard West 21, York 0

Grayslake North 31, Grant 7

Gurnee Warren 21, Stevenson 7

Hampshire 32, Algonquin (Jacobs) 14

Havana 18, Lewistown 6

Hillcrest 30, Lemont 24

Hinsdale Central 41, Leyden 7

Huntley 35, Burlington Central 0

Hyde Park 6, Chicago King 2

Johnston City 32, Chester 15

Kewanee 21, Erie/Prophetstown 14

Lake Forest 42, Mundelein 14

Libertyville 15, Lake Zurich 6

Lincoln Way West 20, Lincoln Way Central 16

Lincoln-Way East 31, Homewood-Flossmoor 0

Lockport 23, Sandburg 0

Macomb 22, West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 8

Marist 20, Brother Rice 16

Maroa-Forsyth 56, Athens 12

Metamora 56, Bartonville (Limestone) 14

Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 66, Blue Ridge 8

Minooka 34, Oswego East 27

Morris 35, Plano 12

Morton 42, Pekin 28

Mount Vernon 51, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 28

Mt. Carmel 41, Anna-Jonesboro 8

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 38, Beardstown 12

Mt. Zion 44, Mahomet-Seymour 34

Nokomis 29, Trenton Wesclin 14

Normal University 49, Springfield Southeast 6

Normal West 30, Bloomington 14

North Greene 33, Pleasant Hill 30

North-Mac 23, Auburn 9

Oswego 20, Plainfield North 10

Ottawa Marquette 37, Stark County 8

Payton 44, Orr 8

Pearl City 30, Amboy 13

Peotone 49, Streator 13

Piasa Southwestern 34, Gillespie 24

Plainfield East 44, Plainfield Central 38

Pleasant Plains 13, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 6

Prairie Ridge 63, Crystal Lake South 32

Princeville 22, Knoxville 8

Providence 7, Niles Notre Dame 0

Red Bud 24, Carlyle 8

Red Hill 22, Oblong 0

Richmond-Burton 23, Marengo 7

Rock Island Alleman 20, Moline 14

Rockridge 34, Morrison 22

Round Lake 28, Lakes Community 20

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 54, Decatur MacArthur 0

Shelbyville 29, Macon Meridian 21, OT

Shepard 42, Oak Lawn Richards 8

Sherrard 30, Riverdale 8

Simeon 41, Hubbard 28

St. Edward 34, Aurora Central Catholic 8

St. Joseph-Ogden 28, Pontiac 0

St. Rita 51, Montini 13

St. Viator 35, Woodstock Marian 14

Stanford Olympia 20, Bloomington Central Catholic 17

Sterling 41, Geneseo 0

Thornton Fractional South 41, Tinley Park 20

Tolono Unity 41, Illinois Valley Central 35

Triad 28, Highland 14

Tuscola 50, Clinton 27, OT

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 18, Argenta-Oreana 0

Von Steuben 23, Chicago Sullivan 0

Washington 14, Dunlap 7

Waterloo 59, Granite City 16

Wauconda 38, Grayslake Central 7

Wheaton North 50, Lake Park 7

Wheaton Warrenville South 20, Glenbard North 12

Williamsville 55, New Berlin 0

Wilmington 24, Herscher 6

Woodstock 49, Johnsburg 21

Yorkville 35, Aurora (West Aurora) 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cary-Grove vs. McHenry, ppd.

IC Catholic vs. Elmwood Park, ppd.

Lisle (Benet Academy) vs. De La Salle, ppd.

Oak Forest vs. Thornton Fractional North, ppd.

St. Ignatius vs. Marmion, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/