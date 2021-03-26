PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 21, Illini West (Carthage) 20, 2OT
Aledo (Mercer County) 14, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 6
Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 56, Monmouth United 44
Aurora Christian 35, Westmont 0
Batavia 21, St. Charles North 19
Bethalto Civic Memorial 14, Jerseyville Jersey 7
Bismarck-Henning 48, Westville 7
Breese Central 18, Columbia 12
Canton 35, East Peoria 0
Casey-Westfield 48, Lawrenceville 6
Chatham Glenwood 35, Jacksonville 14
Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 30, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 8
Clifton Central 62, Seneca 38
Coal City 27, Manteno 0
Crystal Lake Central 47, Dundee-Crown 0
Decatur St. Teresa 68, Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 0
Deerfield 48, Maine East 0
Edwardsville 49, Belleville East 21
Eldorado 14, Hamilton County 12
Freeburg 54, East Alton-Wood River 12
Geneva 30, St. Charles East 0
Glenbard West 21, York 0
Grayslake North 31, Grant 7
Gurnee Warren 21, Stevenson 7
Hampshire 32, Algonquin (Jacobs) 14
Havana 18, Lewistown 6
Hillcrest 30, Lemont 24
Hinsdale Central 41, Leyden 7
Huntley 35, Burlington Central 0
Hyde Park 6, Chicago King 2
Lake Forest 42, Mundelein 14
Libertyville 15, Lake Zurich 6
Lincoln Way West 20, Lincoln Way Central 16
Lincoln-Way East 31, Homewood-Flossmoor 0
Lockport 23, Sandburg 0
Marist 20, Brother Rice 16
Maroa-Forsyth 56, Athens 12
Metamora 56, Bartonville (Limestone) 14
Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 66, Blue Ridge 8
Morris 35, Plano 12
Morton 42, Pekin 28
Mount Vernon 51, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 28
Mt. Carmel 41, Anna-Jonesboro 8
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 38, Beardstown 12
Nokomis 29, Trenton Wesclin 14
Normal West 30, Bloomington 14
North Greene 33, Pleasant Hill 30
Ottawa Marquette 37, Stark County 8, OT
Payton 44, Orr 8
Pearl City 30, Amboy 13
Peotone 49, Streator 13
Piasa Southwestern 34, Gillespie 24
Plainfield East 44, Plainfield Central 38
Pleasant Plains 13, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 6
Prairie Ridge 63, Crystal Lake South 32
Princeville 22, Knoxville 8
Providence 7, Niles Notre Dame 0
Red Bud 24, Carlyle 8
Red Hill 22, Oblong 0
Richmond-Burton 23, Marengo 7
Rock Island Alleman 20, Moline 14
Rockridge 34, Morrison 22
Round Lake 28, Lakes Community 20
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 54, Decatur MacArthur 0
Shelbyville 29, Macon Meridian 21, OT
Sherrard 30, Riverdale 8
Simeon 41, Hubbard 28
St. Edward 34, Aurora Central Catholic 8
St. Joseph-Ogden 28, Pontiac 0
St. Rita 51, Montini 13
Stanford Olympia 20, Bloomington Central Catholic 17
Thornton Fractional South 41, Tinley Park 20
Triad 28, Highland 14
Tuscola 50, Clinton 27, OT
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 18, Argenta-Oreana 0
Von Steuben 23, Chicago Sullivan 0
Washington 14, Dunlap 7
Waterloo 59, Granite City 16
Wauconda 38, Grayslake Central 7
Wheaton North 50, Lake Park 7
Wheaton Warrenville South 20, Glenbard North 12
Williamsville 55, New Berlin 0
Wilmington 24, Herscher 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cary-Grove vs. McHenry, ppd.
IC Catholic vs. Elmwood Park, ppd.
Lisle (Benet Academy) vs. De La Salle, ppd.
Oak Forest vs. Thornton Fractional North, ppd.
St. Ignatius vs. Marmion, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/