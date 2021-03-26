PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 21, Illini West (Carthage) 20, 2OT

Aledo (Mercer County) 14, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 6

Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 56, Monmouth United 44

Aurora Christian 35, Westmont 0

Batavia 21, St. Charles North 19

Bethalto Civic Memorial 14, Jerseyville Jersey 7

Bismarck-Henning 48, Westville 7

Breese Central 18, Columbia 12

Canton 35, East Peoria 0

Casey-Westfield 48, Lawrenceville 6

Chatham Glenwood 35, Jacksonville 14

Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 30, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 8

Clifton Central 62, Seneca 38

Coal City 27, Manteno 0

Crystal Lake Central 47, Dundee-Crown 0

Decatur St. Teresa 68, Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 0

Deerfield 48, Maine East 0

Edwardsville 49, Belleville East 21

Eldorado 14, Hamilton County 12

Freeburg 54, East Alton-Wood River 12

Geneva 30, St. Charles East 0

Glenbard West 21, York 0

Grayslake North 31, Grant 7

Gurnee Warren 21, Stevenson 7

Hampshire 32, Algonquin (Jacobs) 14

Havana 18, Lewistown 6

Hillcrest 30, Lemont 24

Hinsdale Central 41, Leyden 7

Huntley 35, Burlington Central 0

Hyde Park 6, Chicago King 2

Lake Forest 42, Mundelein 14

Libertyville 15, Lake Zurich 6

Lincoln Way West 20, Lincoln Way Central 16

Lincoln-Way East 31, Homewood-Flossmoor 0

Lockport 23, Sandburg 0

Marist 20, Brother Rice 16

Maroa-Forsyth 56, Athens 12

Metamora 56, Bartonville (Limestone) 14

Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 66, Blue Ridge 8

Morris 35, Plano 12

Morton 42, Pekin 28

Mount Vernon 51, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 28

Mt. Carmel 41, Anna-Jonesboro 8

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 38, Beardstown 12

Nokomis 29, Trenton Wesclin 14

Normal West 30, Bloomington 14

North Greene 33, Pleasant Hill 30

Ottawa Marquette 37, Stark County 8, OT

Payton 44, Orr 8

Pearl City 30, Amboy 13

Peotone 49, Streator 13

Piasa Southwestern 34, Gillespie 24

Plainfield East 44, Plainfield Central 38

Pleasant Plains 13, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 6

Prairie Ridge 63, Crystal Lake South 32

Princeville 22, Knoxville 8

Providence 7, Niles Notre Dame 0

Red Bud 24, Carlyle 8

Red Hill 22, Oblong 0

Richmond-Burton 23, Marengo 7

Rock Island Alleman 20, Moline 14

Rockridge 34, Morrison 22

Round Lake 28, Lakes Community 20

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 54, Decatur MacArthur 0

Shelbyville 29, Macon Meridian 21, OT

Sherrard 30, Riverdale 8

Simeon 41, Hubbard 28

St. Edward 34, Aurora Central Catholic 8

St. Joseph-Ogden 28, Pontiac 0

St. Rita 51, Montini 13

Stanford Olympia 20, Bloomington Central Catholic 17

Thornton Fractional South 41, Tinley Park 20

Triad 28, Highland 14

Tuscola 50, Clinton 27, OT

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 18, Argenta-Oreana 0

Von Steuben 23, Chicago Sullivan 0

Washington 14, Dunlap 7

Waterloo 59, Granite City 16

Wauconda 38, Grayslake Central 7

Wheaton North 50, Lake Park 7

Wheaton Warrenville South 20, Glenbard North 12

Williamsville 55, New Berlin 0

Wilmington 24, Herscher 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cary-Grove vs. McHenry, ppd.

IC Catholic vs. Elmwood Park, ppd.

Lisle (Benet Academy) vs. De La Salle, ppd.

Oak Forest vs. Thornton Fractional North, ppd.

St. Ignatius vs. Marmion, ppd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/