BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 2A=

State Championship=

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 62, Constitution 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 6A=

State Championship=

North Allegheny 55, Spring-Ford 40

PIAA Class 1A=

State Championship=

Bishop Guilfoyle 62, Jenkintown 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/