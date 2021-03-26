Dad charged in death of infant girl who choked on baby wipe

State
Associated Press77

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The father of an infant girl who died last year has been charged with reckless homicide after an autopsy determined that she choked on a baby wipe he stuck in her mouth, authorities said..

Christopher Ledoux, 38, of Powell, turned himself in Thursday, hours after the indictment was handed down. It wasn’t known Friday if he’s retained an attorney.

His two-month-old daughter, Christina Ledoux, died Nov. 17 at a hospital, about an hour after authorities responded to a medical emergency call at a condo unit in Columbus. The death was deemed suspicious at the time, although further details were not disclosed at the time.

Authorities have not said why Ledoux put the wipe in the child’s mouth.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Ohio governor unsuccessfully sought changes to health bill

Associated Press

Ohio governor unsuccessfully sought changes to health bill

Associated Press

Strong winds knock out power to thousands across Ohio

Associated Press