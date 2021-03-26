Updated on Thursday, 25 March 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT:

FRIDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the morning and early afternoon, and then a stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning and early afternoon will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 61°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early morning, becoming west at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the early evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 37°. Breezy, with west winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming northwest around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 70°. Northwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the evening, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 45°. South winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SUNDAY: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the morning, and the isolated rain showers possible during the early afternoon, and then a stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 63°. Breezy, with south winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 30°.

MONDAY: Mostly clear. Highs around 56°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 34°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 62°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46°.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 68°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 32°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 56°.

