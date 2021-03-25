Virus case on Germany team ahead of World Cup qualifier

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — A player on Germany’s national soccer team tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of Thursday’s World Cup qualifying match against Iceland, but the game is set to go ahead as planned.

The German soccer federation said the unnamed player was in isolation and was not experiencing symptoms. Local health officials can decide on further measures.

“As it currently stands, the game against Iceland will definitely take place,” federation spokesman Jens Grittner said in comments reported by the dpa news agency.

Germany general manager Oliver Bierhoff said he was optimistic the virus was unlikely to spread because the team had taken measures to reduce contact between players outside training sessions. That includes keeping players apart on two team buses and separate eating arrangements.

“Of course, we will implement any requirements the authorities may have,” Bierhoff said.

It is the first time a player has tested positive for the coronavirus while with the German national team, which has played eight friendlies and Nations League games since the pandemic began.

The match against Iceland will be Germany’s first since a 6-0 loss to Spain in the Nations League in November. That was the team’s worst-ever defeat in a competitive game, and worst in any game since 1931.

