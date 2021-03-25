Produce Giveaway To Be Held

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The First Baptist Church of Zanesville and Eastside Community Ministry are teaming up to provide low income families with fresh produce.

The giveaway will be held at First Baptist in South Zanesville tomorrow, Friday March 26th at 10:30 am. It will be a drive thru to accommodate COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We’re gonna do it again as we have in the past few months, we’re gonna do a drive thru process because of COVID. We’re gonna park people out in the parking lot for the church. We’re also gonna use the First Methodist Church as a secondary lot for cars and we’re gonna bring everybody in safely, get them out safely. Our volunteers will be boxing up fruits and vegetables, taking them out to the cars and loading them, so that people can get the food that they need.”, pastor David Nuhfer told WHIZ.

There is ample produce to accommodate 200 families. The ministries understand that need is made worse by the ongoing pandemic.

“We have a lot of people, especially in this area, who are under-resourced. They don’t have the nutritional items they need in the home. This is our way of being able to help them. Jesus said, ‘when you did it for others, you did it for me’ so we wanna help those in need. Especially as we continue to be in times of the COVID pandemic. It just exacerbates the problem so we wanna make sure that we’re helping them meet the needs.”, Nuhfer continued.

The First Baptist Church is located at 80 East Main Street in South Zanesville.