McDonald’s Greenhouse Holding Cuddle Days

MUSKIGNUM COUNTY, Ohio-McDonald’s Greenhouse in Zanesville is holding its Cuddle Days over the next two weekends for a charitable cause.

For a small donation you can enjoy a petting zoo featuring barnyard animals from all walks of life. Animal handler Heather Coen tells us more.

“Extreme Cuddles Days at McDonalds Greenhouse. We are gonna offer families and kids the opportunities to come out and hold lots of our animals that we have here at the farm. We have baby goats, obviously noisy ones, we have a few baby lambs, live baby chicks, we have a baby calf in there.”, Coen explained.

The petting zoo proceeds go to the Homeless Hands of Zanesville charity. The charity looks to help the homeless population in the area.

“Our business here is really built on community, and the McDonalds are very active in the community, and in their church, and we just feel that it’s very important to give back and to help those less fortunate.”, Coen said of the cause.

The Cuddle Days petting zoo will be held Sunday, March 28th and Friday and Saturday, April 2nd and 3rd.